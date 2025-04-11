Northern India has been experiencing early extreme heat this week as temperatures topped 40C (104F), including in the capital, New Delhi.

Hot weather across the north-west of the country peaked on Tuesday as Barmer, a city in the state of Rajasthan, reached 46.4C – more than 6C above the average maximum in April.

New Delhi rose to 40.3C on Wednesday, surpassing 40C for the first time this year. Farther south, Jaipur exceeded 40C for five consecutive days from Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 43C recorded on Wednesday, almost 5C above the average April high.

The Indian meteorology bureau said last week that most parts of the country would experience an intense heatwave this summer, with two to four more such days than normal.

The extreme early heat this week triggered severe thunderstorms across Bihar, including in Patna. At least 19 people have died in the past two days amid frequent lightning, significant hail and strong winds.

There was extensive damage to crops – including wheat, mango and lychee – weeks before the harvest. Stormy conditions are likely to persist across Bihar until Saturday, owing to a low-pressure system over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, parts of east Africa are experiencing higher-than-average temperatures, which could approach the April record.

In Mali, the national meteorological agency issued an extreme weather warning covering the entire country from Wednesday to Sunday. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 40-47C for at least three consecutive days.

This is comparable to average temperatures during the height of summer in June and July, whereas April averages tend to be 38-40C. People have been advised to stay indoors during the hottest hours, wear light-coloured clothing, eat foods with high quantities of liquid and drink plenty of water.