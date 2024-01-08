Irvine, United States, January 8th, 2024, Chainwire

Maincard.io, a cutting-edge Web3 sports fantasy manager focusing on sports event prediction and earning rewards by playing, has officially entered the esports arena. This significant move was marked by the formalization of a contract with Community Gaming, a platform for hosting eSports tournaments, and the signing of an ambassador agreement with B8, a prominent Ukrainian eSports organization founded by Danil “Dendi” Ishutin.

Maincard’s Full-Fledged Presence in Esports

In 2024, Maincard.io aims to allocate up to $500,000 to engage with the world of esports, with the clear objective of establishing a notable and influential presence in the industry. A contract was recently formalized with Community Gaming, a platform that specializes in hosting esports tournaments. Maincard.io intends to host three Dota 2 tournaments for Tier 1 and Tier 2 teams, along with a significant tournament in Los Angeles towards the end of 2024.

Nikki Elise, the Global Event Ops Manager of Community Gaming, said: “Community Gaming is excited to partner with Maincard, marking a new era in the world of Dota2 events. Together, we are set to deliver a series of tournaments that promise high-caliber competitive action, new technologies, and an engaging experience for both players and fans.”

Ambassador Agreement with B8: A Strategic Move

The agreement with B8, founded by the famous Danil “Dendi” Ishutin, is a strategic move for Maincard.io. Dendi is a Dota 2 champion, an influential esports figure, and an accomplished streamer; Dendi’s contributions have left an indelible mark on the esports community. B8, known for its focus on Dota 2 and Counter-Strike, ended 2023 on a high note with its performance in the Dota 2 EPL Season 14 tournament. This strategic alliance positions Maincard.io to leverage Dendi’s influential presence and the collective achievements and prowess of his entire team, creating a dynamic partnership that extends beyond ordinary sponsorship.

Valerii Makovetskii, CEO of Maincard.io, Reflects on the Partnership: “We are happy to support promising teams with great leaders. B8 is an excellent partner to spread the word about Maincard’s mission, which is Blockchain mass adoption among the most crowded and growing industry — Gaming.”

Dendi, Founder of B8, Shares His Thoughts: “B8 is thrilled to partner with Maincard.io. This partnership opens exciting avenues for engagement and offers a cutting-edge platform to bring gaming and blockchain technology closer. We’re eager to embark on this journey with Maincard.io, pushing the boundaries of gaming and tech together.”

Looking Ahead: Celebrity Partnerships and Special Game Cards

In addition, Maincard.io has ambitious plans to collaborate with renowned celebrities from the esports world, thereby expanding the roster of ambassadors. Furthermore, the company intends to create a special collection of game cards featuring all esteemed ambassadors.

Users should stay tuned, as Maincard.io promises more excitement, innovation, and advancements at the crossroads of esports and Web3 technologies. The goal of Maincard.io is to increase engagement within the esports community in Web3. These strategic agreements are designed to establish Maincard.io as the center of attraction in the esports community, providing a unique and technologically advanced experience for fans.

About Maincard.io

Maincard.io is a Web3 sports fantasy manager that allows users to potentially earn by playing. Using a free-to-play model, Maincard.io is dedicated to introducing Web3 concepts to audiences through engaging and enjoyable experiences. The platform extends its development into various sports areas for predictions, including esports, NBA, Football (English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, etc.), NFL, NHL, MMA, MLB, Cricket, etc.

