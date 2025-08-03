Damian Lillard is returning to college, this time as general manager of Weber State, where he once starred.

The current Portland Trail Blazers guard made the announcement Saturday night in Ogden, Utah, where he hosted the Weber State Basketball Alumni Classic.

“It’s something that, my relationship with coach [Eric] Duft and this program means a lot to me, and seeing the success of the program means a lot to me,” Lillard said at the event, according to the Standard-Examiner. “I feel like I can do a lot to help the program be successful, to help the players even individually continue to grow their careers past college, that’s something that I’m passionate about.”

Editor’s Picks

The GM role has risen in popularity in college basketball and football in recent years, tasked with overseeing programs in the wake of the transfer portal, NIL and the other changing dynamics in college athletics.

Lillard becomes the latest big name hired for such a job. He was a two-time Big Sky MVP in his three seasons at Weber State before leaving after his junior year in 2011-12. The program’s only All-American, he ranks fourth in career scoring and third in 3-pointers at Weber State.

The school said Lillard “will work closely with the coaching staff and athletic department leadership to provide insight, mentorship, and guidance, using his experience at the collegiate and professional levels to elevate the program.”

A nine-time NBA All-Star, Lillard re-signed with the Trail Blazers last month after he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard, 35, currently is rehabbing from a left Achilles tendon tear suffered in April and is unlikely to play in 2025-26.