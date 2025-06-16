This article contains paid for content produced in collaboration with CPL/Puragen Activated Carbons.

Biogas purification plays a critical role in plant performance. Raw biogas can damage expensive equipment and compromise quality and the consequences tend to show up quickly. These can include increased downtime and costs, recurring issues, and added compliance challenges. A forthcoming webinar by CPL/Puragen Activated Carbons explores this area.

Presented by Tony Jolly and Matt Gough, the practical webinar will look to share real-world insights from live projects that explore a more tailored approach to purification using activated carbon.

The event will look to demonstrate how tailored activated carbon solutions, when combined with full-service support and reactivation of high-sulphur or high-VOC spent activated carbon media, can help to streamline maintenance, improve gas quality, and support regulatory readiness.

Discover ways to lower operational costs without sacrificing performance.

The group offers an integrated, solution-led approach, incorporating expert guidance, high-performance activated carbon media, and end-to-end service, to deliver the best possible outcome for every site.

This webinar offers a fresh perspective on where purification can fit into a broader plant strategy to help protect assets, ensure compliance, and maximise operational efficiency.

