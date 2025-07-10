Parsing the Space Force’s budget each year is a difficult task.

The FY2026 budget is more complicated and more difficult to grasp due in part to the reconciliation process lawmakers used as a way to pass President Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.”

One part is clear: the Space Force could end up with its largest budget to date in its short history.

But there’s much to be decided.

In this webinar, we will discuss the fiscal year 2026 budget, what it means for the Space Force, how it speaks to the Trump administration’s priorities for the service, what it means for Golden Dome and how to understand the funding proposals for space programs.

Mike Gruss

Chief Content and Strategy Officer Fletcher Franklin

Deputy Director of Analytics

BryceTech Todd Harrison

Senior Fellow

American Enterprise Institute Mike Tierney

Chief of Legislative Affairs

National Security Space Association

Register

“*” indicates required fields

Note: By registering, you consent to participate in a recorded event and receive communications from SpaceNews and our partners.

Related