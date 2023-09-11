Quarterbacks Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Jordan Love, Packers FAAB: up to 6% The Jordan Love Era has officially begun in Green Bay, and his debut did not disappoint. Love threw for 245 yards and three passing touchdowns without Christian Watson, and he also earned the highest passer rating of the week (123.2) on his way to a QB3 finish (prior to Monday night’s game). Love completed passes to six different receivers and did not throw an interception. He could be your guy if you’re looking for an upgrade at backup QB. Mac Jones, Packers FAAB: Up to 3% Jones finished as the QB2 for Week 1, and maybe that’s why the Patriots felt comfortable cutting Bailey Zappe last week (Zappe has since been re-signed and elevated into the primary backup QB position). Jones looked great in Bill O’Brien’s offense, throwing for 316 yards and three scores with one interception. That was good enough for a QB2 finish going into Monday night. Next week’s matchup with the division-rival Dolphins, who just allowed 21 fantasy points to Justin Herbert, could be a favorable one, too. Others: Brock Purdy, 49ers; Sam Howell, Commanders; Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Running Backs Kyren Williams, Rams FAAB: Up to 9% We heard reports that Williams was a darling in training camp for the Rams and after Week 1, it looks like those reports could be true. Williams played nearly twice as many snaps as Cam Akers and ran 29 routes to Akers’s four. Akers was extremely inefficient, though he saved some face with his fantasy managers by scoring a TD near the end of the game. Williams, however, totaled 52 yards and two touchdowns, taking most of the early-down work on Sunday. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons FAAB: Up to 9% If you didn’t already take him as one of your late-round RBs like we suggested here, this is likely your last chance. It appears Arthur Smith’s offense is indeed run-heavy enough to support both Bijan Robinson and Allgeier. On Sunday, Allgeier had 15 carries, 75 yards, two touchdowns, three receptions and 19 receiving yards for an RB4 finish in Week 1. Robinson finished as RB8. The Falcons would be foolish not to continue to take advantage of Allgeier’s talents after his successful rookie season in which he averaged 65 rushing yards per game (more than both Rhamondre Stevenson and Tony Pollard) with an incredibly efficient 4.93 yards per carry on a healthy 210 attempts. Justice Hill/Gus Edwards, Ravens FAAB: Up to 7% Sigh. Why can’t we have nice things? Dobbins was finally fully healthy and off to a great start and dominating snaps before tearing his Achilles halfway through the contest. With Dobbins out for the season, Edwards and HIll become priority additions. Edwards played the first offensive snap after Dobbins left, but Hill had the better day with eight carries for nine yards and a score. Expect these two backs to share the load, with perhaps Hill being used more in a receiving role going forward. Also, do not rule out a free-agent signing in the near future. Others: Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles; Joshua Kelly, Chargers; Zack Moss, Colts; Jaylen Warren, Steelers; Roschon Johnson, Bears

Wide Receivers Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Puka Nacua, Rams FAAB: Up to 8% Well, so much for Matthew Stafford not relating to the younger players. The Rams offense exploded for 426 yards on Sunday vs. the Seahawks. Three receivers ran 35 routes (Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Nacua), but it was the rookie Nacua who was targeted 15 times. That led to an eye-popping 10 catches for 119 yards, making him the WR8 heading into Monday Night Football. We know Stafford likes to feed one primary receiver (think Golladay, Kupp), so if you’re still looking for a replacement for Cooper Kupp, go ahead and scoop him up. Romeo Doubs, Packers FAAB: Up to 8% Doubs is expected to be an every-down player when he is fully healthy. On a snap count Sunday, Doubs tied rookie Jayden Reed with routes run (20) and targets (5), but he made the most of those opportunities, scoring two touchdowns and seeing 50% of the team’s red zone targets. When Christian Watson returns, expect these two wideouts to battle for top dog. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders FAAB: Up to 6% Meyers ran his routes outside rather than in the slot as he did in New England, and he finished with a monster day. Meyers is the WR3 for Week 1 heading into Monday night. With Patrick Surtain all over Davante Adams, Jimmy Garoppolo was able to find Meyers and upset the Broncos. Monitor his health as he sustained a head injury at the end of the game, but it looks like Meyers will be the clear WR2 in this offense, running only five fewer routes than Adams and leading the team with 10 targets on Sunday. Kendrick Bourne, Patriots FAAB: Up to 3% With DeVante Parker inactive on Sunday, Bourne dominated for the Pats, playing 91% of the team’s offensive snaps with 11 targets on a team-high 54 routes in a negative game script. That added up to a WR4 finish heading into Monday night. Bourne has been boom or bust before, but he’s clearly ahead of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Josh Reynolds, Lions FAAB: Up to 3% If you’re looking for a replacement for Jameson Williams, it’s probably Josh Reynolds, who caught four of his seven targets for 80 yards on Thursday night vs. the Chiefs. We saw Reynolds be successful as the WR2 last season when the team was waiting on DJ Chark, and he and Jared Goff still have chemistry from their time with the Rams. The Detroit offense is expected to be one of the top units this season, and this could be a nice piece. Others: Tutu Atwell, Rams; Rashid Shaheed, Saints; Robert Woods, Texans;, Allen Robinson, Steelers; Michael Wilson, Cardinals; Nico Collins, Texans; Curtis Samuel, Commanders