



Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson. Instead, I’ll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses

1. Cowboys defense at Cardinals

2. 49ers defense vs. Giants (Thur.)

3. Chiefs defense vs. Bears

4. Bills defense at Commanders

5. Patriots defense at Jets

6. Eagles defense at Buccaneers (Mon.)

7. Jaguars defense vs. Texans

8. Seahawks defense vs. Panthers

9. Browns defense vs. Titans

10. Dolphins defense vs. Broncos

Week 3 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 3 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs defense vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chiefs defense has played well through two weeks, and a matchup against the Bears makes it a nice option. Their offense has turned the ball over four times and allowed 10 sacks of their quarterback, Justin Fields, so the Chiefs should feast in this matchup.

Start ‘Em

Jaguars defense vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Jaguars are a nice streaming option this week, facing a home game against the Texans. Their offensive line has allowed a league-high 11 sacks through two games, and they’re averaging a mere 14.5 points. Look for Jacksonville to put up a nice total this weekend.

More Starts

Bills defense at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Patriots defense at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jets defense vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains (DraftKings)

Bills defense at Commanders ($2,900)|

Jets defense vs. Patriots ($2,800)

Chargers defense at Vikings ($2,700)

Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Broncos defense at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos defense has looked awful in the first two weeks, including last week when it let Sam Howell and the Commanders run and throw the ball at will in the second half. This defense is a hard sit ‘em in a tough road game against Miami and their explosive offense.

Sit ‘Em

Saints defense at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Packers have been tough for defenses to score fantasy points against, as Jordan Love has played mistake-free football through two weeks. The offense hasn’t had a giveaway, and Love has been sacked just twice. Those stats make the Saints a fade for me this weekend.

More Sits

Commanders defense vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Vikings defense vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Buccaneers defense vs. Eagles (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ABC)

DFS Fades (DraftKings)

Ravens defense vs. Colts ($3,700)

Saints defense at Packers ($2,900)

Vikings defense vs. Chargers ($2,800)

Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers

1. Justin Tucker vs. Colts

2. Tyler Bass at Commanders

3. Harrison Butker vs. Bears

4. Jake Elliott at Buccaneers (Mon.)

5. Jake Moody vs. Giants (Thur.)

6. Cameron Dicker at Vikings

7. Jason Sanders vs. Broncos

8. Brandon Aubrey at Cardinals

9. Brandon McManus vs. Texans

10. Greg Joseph vs. Dolphins

Week 3 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Dicker at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dicker has had a nice start to the season, ranking sixth in points among kickers. He’s in a good position to produce good totals this week too, as the Chargers-Vikings matchup projects to be a high scorer. Also, Minnesota has allowed the most points to kickers in 2023.

Start ‘Em

Daniel Carlson vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Carlson hasn’t had the best first two weeks, ranking in the bottom half of the league in fantasy points. I’d keep the faith this week, though, as he faces a positive matchup against the Steelers. Kickers have scored a combined 20 points against them this season.

More Starts

Jake Moody vs. Giants (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Jason Sanders vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Nick Folk at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Matt Prater vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Prater has been a top-10 kicker in the first two weeks, scoring a combined 20 points. I’d temper expectations this week though, as the veteran faces a Dallas defense that’s allowed just one field goal and the fewest points to the position in their first two games of 2023.

Sit ‘Em

Jason Myers vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Myers has had a slow start to the new season, averaging just seven points in his first two games. He’ll be tough to trust against the Panthers, who have allowed just 27 field goals and an average of fewer than seven points per game to opposing kickers since last season.

More Sits

Graham Gano at 49ers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Chase McLaughlin vs. Eagles (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ABC)



