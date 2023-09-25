



Here’s a look at some of the fantasy players who had the best and worst performances of the weekend. These players are already on fantasy rosters in most leagues, so take this information into potential trade talks as you try to sell high or buy low.

Risers

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY Sports

Love has been better than advertised this season, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in all three of his starts. His most impressive performance came this week, as he put up nearly 25 fantasy points against a formidable New Orleans defense. With games against the Lions and Raiders coming up before Green Bay’s bye week, Love now has to be in the conversation as a weekly, mid-range fantasy starter.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins

Mostert went off against the Broncos, posting seven catches, 142 total yards, four touchdowns and 45.2 fantasy points in a blowout win. The veteran, who averaged over six yards per rush, didn’t even lead the Dolphins in carries or rushing yards! That was rookie De’Von Achane, who will be a hot add off the waiver wire this week. As for Mostert, it might be time to try and sell high on him now.

Zack Moss, RB, Colts

Moss followed up last week’s strong stat line against the Texans with another big total, and this one came against a more formidable opponent, the Ravens. Moss went for 122 yards on the ground and caught a touchdown from Gardner Minshew, which equaled 22.5 fantasy points. He has now scored a combined 43.7 points in the last two weeks, making him a nice RB2 until Jonathan Taylor returns.

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

Allen went nuclear against the Vikings, catching 18 passes for 215 yards while scoring a bananas 45.5 fantasy points in the contest. The veteran receiver has now scored a combined 76.6 points in the last two weeks, and he’s averaging a bonkers 30.3 points on the season. That pace will no doubt slow down, but the targets will just keep coming especially if Mike Williams (knee) misses significant time.

Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers

Thielen has become the top wideout in the Panthers pass attack, and it’s shown in the stat sheets. After producing seven catches and a touchdown on nine targets last week, he recorded 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in Seattle. He has now scored a combined 51.9 fantasy points over the last two weeks, and he gets to face his former team, the Vikings, in a revenge game in Week 4.

Fallers

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports

Much of the fantasy community was expecting Lawrence to bust out this season, but it hasn’t happened to this point. After posting a 9.2-point stinker last week against the Chiefs, Lawrence was just barely better against the lowly Texans with a 14-point effort. What made this performance even worse was that Houston’s defensive backs were depleted due to injuries. Lawrence gets to face the Falcons next.

Justin Fields, QB, Bears

Fields was on this list last week, but his fall from fantasy grace “bears” repeating. He had another stinker this week, scoring a season-low 10.7 fantasy points in a blowout loss to the Chiefs. The stat line could have been even worse had it not been for a garbage time touchdown pass, too. Chicago is a dumpster fire right now, on offense and defense, and Fields should no longer be considered a “must start.”

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

I might as well put the entire Jets offense on this list, as Hall, Garrett Wilson and company looked awful in a loss to the Patriots. Hall rushed for 18 yards on 12 carries, Wilson finished with a meager 48 yards and the lone player to score a touchdown was … Nick Bawden. Things can’t get worse for Hall than they’ve been the last two weeks, so it might be time to submit a buy-low trade offer.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

Gibbs had a real chance to shine this week, as he was the top back for the Lions with David Montgomery out of action. Unfortunately, he was less than stellar for fantasy fans. While he did rush 17 times for 80 yards, the rookie caught just one pass and finished with 9.2 points. That’s not exactly what you were looking for in the stat sheets. Gibbs faces the Packers on Thursday night next on the slate.

Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

Williams has been playing the most snaps and seeing the most touches in the Denver backfield the last two weeks, but he’s not producing in the stat sheets. Against the Dolphins, he averaged 3.8 yards per rush and finished with 8.5 points. He has now scored no more than 9.7 points in his first three games, during which time Williams is averaging 8.5 points. That’s not going to get it done.



