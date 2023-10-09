Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs (39%) Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports It’s tough to figure out which of the Chiefs wide receivers will be the highest fantasy scorer each week, but Rice has been the best bet lately. He had four catches for 33 yards and found the end zone against the Vikings, so Rice has now scored double-digit points three times in five games. Catching passes from Patrick Mahomes is a huge advantage for any wideout, and it makes Rice an attractive addition.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers (32%) Hubbard has looked like the best back in Carolina in recent weeks, and it seems to be showing in the snaps now, too. According to PFF, Hubbard took the majority of the snaps against Detroit on short yardage plays. On the flip side, Miles Sanders was used more often on third downs. This is a committee to be certain, but Hubbard is worth a speculative add especially as we’ve entered the bye weeks.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (26%) Spears isn’t about to usurp Derrick Henry atop the Titans depth chart, but he’s one of the team’s most explosive offensive players. He showed that against the Colts, scoring on a 19-yard run and leading the Tennessee backfield with four catches and a solid 16.9 fantasy points. Spears could have standalone flex value during the heavy bye weeks, and he could be a league winner if Henry misses time this season.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Falcons (16%) Smith, who was on this list last week, had another strong game with six catches on seven targets for 67 yards in a win over the Texans. Kyle Pitts also had a nice stat line, proving that both players can shine when the Falcons are running so much 12 personnel. The veteran has now scored 10-plus points in two straight games, during which time he’s been targeted a combined 13 times by Desmond Ridder.

Logan Thomas, TE, Commanders (15%) Thomas went off against the Bears on Thursday night, catching nine of 11 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. In all, the veteran scored an impressive 20.7 fantasy points. This could be his high-water mark on the season, but Thomas’s target share and production at what is a thin tight end position is notable. He could be a useful bye-week replacement or matchup-based TE1 the rest of the season.

DJ Chark, WR, Panthers (12%) Chark had a nice stat line in a loss to the Lions, scoring a touchdown and 13.2 PPR points. He has now scored 13-plus points in two of his last three games, and he’s playing a good percentage of the Panthers’ offensive snaps. He might not be super consistent with Adam Thielen eating up a lot of targets, but Chark is still a viable add and matchup-based starter especially in projected negative game scripts.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Vikings (9%) Osborn was targeted nine times against the Chiefs, hauling in five passes for 49 yards. More importantly, and concerning for fantasy managers, Justin Jefferson hurt his hamstring in the contest and was unable to return. If Jefferson is also forced to miss time moving forward, Osborn would become a viable fantasy option when the matchup is right in what is an explosive, pass-happy Minnesota offense.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts (9%) Downs hasn’t been overly consistent in the stat sheets, but he has scored 13-plus points in two of his last three games. That includes a six-catch, 97-yard, 15.7-point performance in a win over the Titans. He’s become the second-best fantasy option at receiver in Indianapolis, and Downs could be considered a matchup-based starter during the bye weeks. He’ll face off against the Jaguars next on the slate.

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Bears (7%) Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports Foreman, who has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, could be thrust into a bigger role in the Bears backfield. Starter Khalil Herbert suffered an injured ankle and is expected to miss several weeks, and Roschon Johnson (41%) is dealing with a concussion. That leaves Foreman as the potential lead back in an offense that wants to run the football. He’ll face off against the Vikings in Week 6.