Burma Road by Park Hall has closed today, Tuesday, January 2, until Tuesday, January 9.

According to Whittington Parish Council the street is shut due to flooding.

One.Network traffic website has described the closure as “immediate”.

A 2.56km diversion has been put in place and it follows the A495 along Drenewydd and Inglis Road.

Diversion route near Park Hall, Oswestry. (Image: One.Network)