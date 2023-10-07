Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest action movie Jawan has been a blockbuster hit at the box office, crossing the Rs 1000-crore mark worldwide. The film, which features SRK in a double role of a father and son fighting against corruption, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in special appearances.

Miraj Cinemas announce special offer on Jawan tickets

To attract more footfalls, Miraj Cinemas has announced special rates on Jawan tickets.

The offer is applicable for both weekdays and weekends, with different prices for each. The weekday tickets are priced at Rs 112, while the weekend tickets are priced at Rs 150. The offer is only valid for Miraj Cinemas.

Buy 1 Get 1 Offer On Jawan

To celebrate the success of the film and to attract more viewers, Shah Rukh Khan had also announced a special offer for Jawan tickets earlier. The offer was valid from September 28 to September 30 and allowed the customers to buy one ticket and get another one free.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to announce the offer and invite his fans to watch the film with their family, friends and loved ones. He wrote, “Bhai ko, behen ko Dushman ko, Yaar ko And of course, apne Pyaar ko Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega! Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami Yaani Poore Parivaar ko. Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!! Toh kal se Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar Just Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 FREE! Wholesome entertainment with the whole family. In cinemas near you – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Jawan is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film released on September 7 and has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and others in supporting roles.

