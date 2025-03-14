



Can weight loss be always the answer to obesity? While it’s well-known that gaining weight increases the risk of heart disease and death, scientists have now found that losing a significant amount of weight can also carry its own set of dangers. In a recent study, researchers from the Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the U.K. found that for individuals with obesity, “maintaining a stable weight, even within the obese range,” can help reduce the risk of death, particularly for those with heart disease risk factors. “It was perhaps unsurprising that significant weight gain was associated with higher mortality, but interesting that a similar association was found among those who lost a lot of weight,” said researcher Dr. Jufen Zhang in a news release. The study analyzed data from over 8,000 obese participants from the UK Biobank study, all of whom had been diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases. These individuals were tracked over nearly 14 years, with researchers closely monitoring changes in their weight throughout the period. The findings revealed that participants who gained more than 10 kg during the study had a threefold increase in the risk of cardiovascular death and nearly double the risk of dying from any cause, compared to those who maintained a stable weight. However, the study uncovered an even more striking finding: those who lost more than 10 kg faced a 54% higher risk of all-cause mortality. This suggests that, while weight loss is often encouraged for obese individuals, significant weight loss may have adverse effects, particularly in those already at risk for cardiovascular issues. “This study is the first of its kind to examine the link between weight change and all-cause mortality in obese individuals with cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Zhang. While more research is needed to fully understand the underlying mechanisms behind the link between both weight loss and weight gain and increased death risk, Dr. Zhang advises that “clinicians should be cautious, especially with new drugs on the market that are promoted for rapid weight loss.” “While weight loss is generally recommended for obese adults, those in at-risk groups, like these individuals, should only pursue weight loss under the close guidance of their doctor,” Dr. Zhang added.