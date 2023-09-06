The Danish maker of weight loss drug Wegovy has become Europe’s most valuable company, overtaking LVMH.

Shares in Novo Nordisk, a specialist in diabetes and weight loss medicines, have more than tripled in value since the start of 2021 – giving it a market value of more than £338billion.

Shares climbed 0.8 per cent yesterday.

This puts it ahead of the French luxury giant that owns Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moet, and is worth around £328billion.

Novo Nordisk’s stock has surged amid demand for Wegovy, an injection that users take once a week to trick the body into thinking it is full, helping patients to lose weight.

Breakthrough:

The drug became available on the NHS this week and is also sold privately at up to £299 a month – although many suppliers are showing it as ‘out of stock’ because of demand.

Experts have warned the drug should not be considered a quick fix or substitute for a healthy diet and exercise.

But analysts are already predicting Wegovy could become one of the best-selling medicines in history.