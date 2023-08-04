T onight Hackney Wick will be amass with party goers. Beers will be frothing from the taps, the speakers will be shaking. Headlining is Vanessa Maria from Boiler Room and Warehouse Project, alongside Me Gusta Collective, a group with roots from Ecuador, Togo, Bermuda, Kenya and Norway, Mancunian electronic artist NIIX, and London-based Solar Sisters, who jump from grime to funk to reggaeton, mixing — in their words — “the sweetest pop with the saltiest beats and sexiest bass”. What’s not to like?

But this is not a night like the others bouncing across town, and the crowd is likely more climate conscious here than anywhere else. And besides the music and the locally-brewed IPAs, there are eco tarot readings offered. This is Club Sol — London’s new sustainable club night. Where, as it happens, you literally eat your cup after you’ve finished your drink. But more on that later.

It comes from Imogen Malpas, one half of DJ Collective Solar Sisters, whose imagination was sparked by a nightclub she came across in Glasgow — which, somewhat astonishingly, harnesses energy from the body heat of partygoers. The “Bodyheat system” at the city’s SWG3 captures heat from the audience and funnels it 200 metres below ground to a layer of bedrock, which acts like a thermal battery.

Feeling inspired, in October 2022, Malpas entered a competition called #SavetheNight, funded by Jagermeister, which aimed to revitalise nightlife across the world. It seems to have been successful, spawning a number of exciting projects, including the Lesbian Bar Project, which works to preserve the remaining lesbian bars in the US, and X-S, whose goal is to make clubs more inclusive and accessible to people with disabilities in Berlin.

Malpas was a winner too, and used the €25,000 prize money to create her community-minded clubbing experience with legitimate green credentials. Grow, where the club night is held / Press handout

When it comes to the environmental cost of the average club, each emits around 100 tonnes of CO 2 every year — or roughly 20 times what a UK home produces annually. An exorbitant amount of energy is needed to power the lights, DJ decks and speakers, often in huge spaces and over multiple floors. So for Malpas, the question was: why is no one talking about the carbon footprint of clubbing?

Club Sol is a feat of green ingenuity. Tonight, electronic and world music will be played on a solar-powered sound system, in a venue powered by renewable electricity. The venue is Hackney’s Grow, which spills out onto the canal — an independent, creative space for live music and an experiment in ethical and sustainable business. It’s somewhere “worthy of national and international recognition”, says Hackney’s mayor, Philip Glanville.

Still, Malpas is the first to admit that nothing is perfect. For instance, solar-based sound systems require 20 per cent less energy than conventional systems depending on their size, and their very nature means they can be unreliable; they rely on the intermittency of the sun. But it’s a step in the right direction.

Still, Malpas says, “We can’t sit back and do nothing — when it comes to climate action, we must champion progress over perfection.”

Apart from the soundsystem, what else is there? Well, you can literally eat your cup after you’ve finished a drink, as it’s made from a seaweed alternative to plastic. The company behind it, Notpla, makes “edible bubbles”, designed to be consumed whole. There will also be solar-powered phone charging stations, recycled ocean plastic earplugs and a virtual party bag when you leave, full of discount codes from eco-friendly brands.

“People in the industry want to change, but they don’t know where to start,” says Malpas. She hopes she’s providing a starting point, alongside the likes of Music Declares Emergency, Earth/percent and Julie’s Bicycle.

“Great work on climate and sustainability is already happening in the music space, but there’s much more that can be done,” says Greg Cochrane, music and climate journalist, who co-hosts the Sounds Like A Plan podcast.

“Perhaps it hasn’t been talked about as much in the past as ‘sustainability’ or action on climate has been viewed as a science, environment or technology concern. But the climate crisis is also a culture and communications crisis,” he says, adding: “To raise the profile of the conversation, we need to get better about communicating the ‘can-do’ and celebrating our wins. That storytelling is a huge part of driving change.”

There is power in grassroots initiatives like Club Sol, which celebrate connection and community spirit. For Malpas, community is the key starting point for climate action.

“If you can’t see the change directly, it’s hard to understand it. Extreme weather events are already happening across the world, but here in this rainy London summer it can be hard to engage when that feels far away,” she explains.

“The thing is, we evolved to be in community with each other — that’s how our ancestors existed and survived, by looking out for each other’s interests. And a huge part of that is gathering together, dancing and singing in a musical context.

“There is a place for anger and for protest in the fight for climate, but there is also a place for joy and coming together.”

Tonight is not a one-off. There will be more opportunities to attend Club Sol, with the next venue on the cards is a bouldering and climbing space in Brixton — and there are plans for a listening party to reconnect city dwellers with the sound of the natural world, too. Here’s to saving the planet, one solar-powered, shuddering bassline at a time.