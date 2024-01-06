The Welcome to Samdal-ri Season 1 Episode 13 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Netflix. This ongoing K-drama follows the romance of Jo Yong-pil, a weather forecaster in Jeju Island, and Jo Sam-dal, a successful fashion photographer in Seoul who returns to her hometown after her life and career crashes in Seoul. Despite drifting apart due to an unfortunate incident, the duo reconnects as old feelings come rushing back.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Welcome to Samdal-ri Season 1 Episode 13 release date is January 13, 2024.

The Welcome to Samdal-ri Season 1 Episode 13 official release time is not known. However, Netflix typically drops the new episodes at 8:00 A.M. PT. Therefore, the estimated release time of episode 13 is:

8:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time Zone)

11:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time Zone)

4:00 P.M. BST (British Summer Time)

5:00 P.M. CET (Central European Time Zone)

Where to watch Welcome to Samdal-ri Season 1 Episode 13

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Netflix.

To watch episode 13, you can buy a Netflix subscription plan. Netflix offers three subscription plans to users from which they can choose the most suitable one. The Netflix (Standard with Ads) subscription plan costs $6.99 a month and allows users to watch television shows and movies with ads. To enjoy uninterrupted streaming, users can opt for Netflix (Standard without Ads) subscription plan, which costs $15.49 a month. Netflix also offers a premium subscription plan which costs $22.99 a month.

The official synopsis for Welcome to Samdal-ri Season 1 reads:

“After suffering a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and bumps into her childhood friend — rekindling an unfinished romance.”