Disney+ on Monday released the official season-four trailer for the hit FX series “Welcome to Wrexham” ahead of its complete release next month.

The Emmy-Award winning docuseries by Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny has documented the Welsh club’s historic rise up the English football pyramid.

The latest installment of the series is focused on their 2024-25 season in League One, which ultimately ended with Wrexham earning a third-successive promotion en route to the English Championship.

The trailer revealed that seven-time Superbowl winner Tom Brady will have a signficant role in season four of the series. Brady is a part of the ownership group at Birmingham City, who were fierce rivals to Wrexham in League One and ultimately went on to win the league.

Wrexham Women’s battles in the top tier of Welsh football will also be documented in the series. On Sunday, the women’s side were beaten 3-1 by Cardiff City in the final of the Bute Energy Welsh Cup final.