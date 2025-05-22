WellTheory, a whole-person virtual care platform for individuals with autoimmune diseases, has garnered $5 million in funding and rolled out two new AI tools.

Samsung Next, Up2 Fund and Opal Ventures participated in the round alongside existing investors OVO Fund, Accel and BoxGroup.

WHAT IT DOES

Along with the funding, San Francisco-based WellTheory is unveiling two new AI-enabled tools: Care Scribe and Care Hub.

Care Scribe is an AI assistant that helps care teams with transcribing conversations, drafting follow-up notes and creating personalized care plans, which providers review and can customize.

Care Hub “acts as a unified command center for WellTheory’s providers,” the company said. It aggregates member data, lab insights and session history and helps streamline pre- and post-session tasks. It also enables automated compliance tracking.

The company will use the funds to enter the employer and health plan markets and accelerate the development of its AI technology for providers and members.

“As someone who’s lived with autoimmune disease, I know how fragmented and impersonal the experience can be,” Ellen Rudolph, CEO and cofounder of WellTheory, told MobiHealthNews.

“The system wasn’t built for complexity—and certainly not for personalization. That gap is exactly what we built WellTheory to solve. Our AI-powered platform allows us to scale care while deeply tailoring it to each member’s needs. This is more than just technology—it’s the foundation for a smarter, more connected future of autoimmune care. And we’re proud to be leading that transformation.”

MARKET SNAPSHOT

In December, WellTheory launched a women’s health program focused on hormonal conditions, including PCOS, endometriosis and menopause. The initiative is aimed at supporting women in managing the connection between hormone imbalances and autoimmune issues.

Early last year, the company announced its first employer partnership with Maven Clinic to offer the virtual women and family health provider’s employees access to nutrition and lifestyle coaching from WellTheory.

In 2023, the company launched its enterprise solution, allowing employers and payers to offer autoimmune care through WellTheory.

A year before, the company launched with $7.2 million in seed funding in a round led by Accel, with participation from Box Group, Lux Capital, Rock Health, Scribble Ventures, and the CEOs of Maven, Everlane and Pillpack.