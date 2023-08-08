The club has donated a large quantity of its pitch-side advertising space to a wide variety of charities free of charge for the duration of the 2023/24 season.

With the charity sector one of the worst hit by the cost of living crisis the club endeavoured to provide support to help raise awareness for their various causes.

The charities have only had to pay for the small cost of creating the advertising boards and they now sit pride of place on the side of the pitch at Park Hall, which has already played host to two high profile European fixtures so far this season.

Although the club has already engaged with seven different charities to date, TNS Football Club hopes to maximise this initiative as far as possible and engage with any prospective new charities who would like to get involved with the programme.

So far Oswestry and border foodbank – Oswestry and borders Foodbank | Helping Local People in Crisis; RJAH league of friends – Home – League of Friends (friendsrjah.org.uk); Garden for Alice – Garden for Alice – JustGivin; Nightingale house hospice – Home – Nightingale House Hospice; Hope House – Hope House Children’s Hospices; The movement centre – Children’s Physiotherapy, Acquired Brain Injury, (the-movement-centre.co.uk) and the TNS Foundation – TNSFC Foundation have taken advantage of the offer.

TNS commercial manager Simon O’Riley said: “We’re delighted to have already been able to support several charities with this initiative so far and it’s great to see their advertising boards take pride of place at Park Hall.

“We’re committed to do everything we can to support our local community in any way possible and this initiative represents exactly that.

“I’d encourage any interested charities to please contact the club and we’d be thrilled to raise awareness of the amazing work you do for people across the region.”

TNS chairman Mike Harris said: “The cost-of-living crisis has had a huge impact on charities across the UK, in particular community based charities, so we are proud to play a small part in helping them gain additional exposure by offering advertising space at Park Hall.

“TNS are proud to be at the heart of and creating a lasting legacy in Oswestry and beyond, both on and off the pitch.

“While we strive to continue to be champions on the pitch, it is equally as important that we do whatever we can to be unified with our community.”