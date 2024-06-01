Mayhem inside and outside Wembley stadium marred Real Madrid’s 2-0 triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final tonight.

Los Blancos claimed a record-extending 15th Champions League tonight thanks to goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr as Jude Bellingham created history in front of a home crowd.

However, prior to kick-off fans could be seen charging towards the iconic London stadium and attempting to enter via the ‘Club Wembley’ entrance, before being pushed back and turned away by police and security.

A series of pitch invaders also ran across the turf unchallenged in the early minutes of the match, forcing a halt in play. One of the people who ran on to the pitch stopped to take a selfie with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Two invaders were quickly removed by Wembley Stadium security staff, but then another person ran onto field to the visible annoyance of some players. It took four security staff to apprehend the last invader, marking a shaky start to the night.

Police later said five pitch invaders had been arrested.

It comes despite a £5million ring of steel defence which was put in place to avoid a repeat of England’s Euro 2020 day of shame.

Jude Bellingham bites his winners medal as he walks past the UEFA Champions League Trophy

It is Champions League agony for Borussia Dortmund who conceded two second half goals

Here is a look at some of the fans who rushed past security to make their way inside Wembley

A £5million ring of steel defence was put in place to avoid a repeat of England’s Euro 2020 day of shame

Fans can be seen causing mayhem as they rush past security in a bid to enter the stadium

Another look at the mad rush caused by fans as they push through the ticket stalls at the Club Wembley main entrance

The Champions League pitch invaders stormed the pitch after being encouraged by a controversial Russian streamer

Play was halted after invaders stormed the pitch in the first 30 seconds of the match

It has since been revealed that the pitch invaders who stormed the Wembley turf were promised £300,000 by a controversial Russian streamer.

The troublemakers wore t-shirts promoting ‘Mellstroy’, a scandalous vlogger who offered the prize reward to anyone who would invade the pitch in his name.

In 2020, the Moscow-based streamer really called Andrey Burim beat up a model and smashed her head on to a table during a YouTube livestream.

Burim also grabbed the model, Alena Efremova, by the neck during a social media party livestreamed to his then-680,000 YouTube subscribers.

The attack left a traumatised Efremova with blood pouring from her mouth as well as sustaining other facial injuries.

Meanwhile, footage from outside Wembley tonight showed a group of men – many whose faces were hidden under hoods – attempting to rush the entrances of the stadium.

Some could be seen actually getting inside the Club Wembley entrance as they broke past security, but were quickly turned around.

As well as this, the video outside the stadium shows what appears to be men fighting on the ground.

To combat this, police mounted on horses rush in as reinforcements with riot police also seen marching down the street.

Devastated Dortmund fans pictured as they watch the match at the Hansaplatz stadium

The German side dominated for large periods of the game but were unable to convert their chances

Vinicius Jr added a second for Los Blancos thanks to an assist from Bellingham

Real Madrid’s Daniel Carvajal celebrates with the team after scoring the opening goal

Real Madrid’s Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti is thrown in the air by his players as they celebrate after the UEFA Champions League final football match

Before kick-off it was revealed that the Football Association had pumped £5million into the security operation at Wembley, with a ‘ring of steel’ involving thousands of stewards and enhanced ticket checks.

It was designed to be the largest security operation in the stadium’s history.

The idea was to avoid a repeat of the shameful scenes that marred the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, with fans who didn’t have tickets storming the stands.

Wembley that night was a scene of drink and drug-fuelled chaos, getting into fights.

The previous two Champions League finals, in Paris and Istanbul, were also overshadowed by major logistical problems outside the stadiums leading to chaotic and dangerous scenes – something the FA have been desperate to avoid.

In Paris, crowd control descended into chaos at the Stade de France as a large build-up of fans were unable to gain access in time for kick-off.

Tonight, more than 2,500 security stewards have been deployed, the most Wembley has ever seen.

The investment has been used to solidify the stadium’s security infrastructure, including the increasing the strength of all Wembley’s doors with additional magnetic lock systems to ensure there is no repeat of people successfully ripping them of their hinges.

Additional fences and gates have been delivered throughout Wembley’s parameters, while the area underneath the iconic Olympic steps has been significantly bolstered since the Euros final.

Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands during the UEFA Champions League final. In front of him is Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Extra policing and security, as well as no alcohol ban signs (in multiple languages) around the stadium are in place for crowd safety

A large group of people can be seen in the video gathering before they make their rush inside

A significant part of the money has been spent on improving CCTV in and around Wembley, while a second security control room big enough to house around 18 officers has been opened with the specific remit of monitoring events outside the stadium’s perimeter, including tube stations and local pubs.

The FA have also invested in providing additional body cameras for event stewards.

One of the criticisms of the security operation for the Euro 2020 final was the apprehensive approach from sections of the stewarding staff that day, although many have since insisted they did not have the level of expertise to handle the sort of intoxicated fan that arrive at Wembley intent on causing trouble.

But the FA insist they have since improved their training and vetting strategies regarding steward selection for Wembley events.

There is also a sense that the selection pool of stewards for the Euros in 2020 was lower due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

A Met Police spokesperson said: ‘We are confident that the overwhelming majority of attempts to unlawfully gain access to Wembley this evening were unsuccessful thanks to the efforts of officers, stewards and other stadium staff.

‘Officers have made 53 arrests at Wembley tonight – five for pitch invasion and the majority of others for attempts to breach security.

‘Major sporting events often attract attempts by those without tickets to bypass perimeter fencing or otherwise gain entry. There is a robust policing operation in place to support the Wembley security plan and officers have worked closely with stewards and stadium staff to maintain security throughout.

‘Videos shared online showing groups running into entrances do not necessarily represent successful attempts to enter the stadium. There are typically multiple further levels of security beyond an initial entrance.

‘Officers remain in the area outside the stadium and will be deal decisively with any criminality.’