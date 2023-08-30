Wendy is sharing her beautiful garden with us today. We’ve visited her stunning garden before (Beauty From Wendy’s Garden).

Here’s a Clethra barbinervis (Zones 4–8) ready to bloom in August. It’s a slow-growing large shrub or small tree for sun or light shade and prefers moist soil that does not dry out. It is intensely fragrant, especially in high humidity.

I tried elephant’s ear (Colocasia esculanta, Zones 7–10 or as a tender bulb) for the first time this year and underestimated its size.

I’m completely sold on this dwarf Hydrangea paniculata ‘Bobo’ (Zones 3–8). I’m removing Hydrangea macrophylla (Zones 5–9) in my garden because the buds are destroyed during winter more often than not. The paniculatas’ blooms are reliable and long lasting. Blooming white in the background are Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight’ and ‘ Little Lime.’

I’m not a big fan of orange tones in the garden, but I couldn’t resist the deep saturation of the color in this canna (Canna hybrid, Zones 8–10 or as an annual).

Unfortunately, the Japanese beetles loved this beautiful bloom too.

The sunny perennial border by the patio in spring

This Lonicera sempervirens (Zones 4–9) along the driveway blooms from spring until frost. Also seen is a Cedrus atlantica ‘Glauca’ (Zones 6–10) trained as an espalier. It provides year-round color and texture.

The desolation of the same patio perennial garden is shown here in winter. This photo tells me I need to give the garden more winter structure by adding small evergreens—but I’d have to remove perennials to provide the space for them.

