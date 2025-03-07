Transcript:

Kelsey Barberio: As the weather gets warmer, a refreshing fast food staple is getting a major overhaul. Wendy’s has announced the iconic Frosty, currently available in only chocolate or vanilla, will have a variety of options for customers to choose from.

Wendy’s will soon offer ways to customize the sweet treat with what it’s calling Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions. Swirls will allow customers to add in different kinds of sweet sauces, while Fusions will let you mix in different items.

Related: Taco Bell reveals secret strategy to take over fast food

At its most recent investors meeting, the company said “Frosty is the most iconic brand in the frozen treats category. It’s unique to Wendy’s, it’s broadly appealing and our customers love it. That’s why we’re evolving Frosty from a product to a treat destination. We will be that destination when a sweet treat strikes any and all of our customers.”

Wendy’s is hopeful the move will help the company achieve its goals of boosting global sales, as well as increasing its number of worldwide locations by 15%.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From New York City, I’m Kelsey Barberio with TheStreet.

Watch ICYMI This Week: