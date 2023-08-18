Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

83 min: Triple substitution for Bayern Thomas Muller, Eric Maxim Choup-Moting and Mathys Tel replace Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman. Nobody seems worried about Kane, who gets a pat on the back from Thomas Tuchel.

82 min Kane is down, though it doesn’t seem anything to worry about.

79 min: Bayern substitution Konrad Laimer replaces Leon Goretzka.

79 min: Double substitution for Bremen Dawid Kownacki and Leon Opitz replace Anthony Jung and Jens Stage. Updated at 16.11 EDT

78 min Apart from making the first goal and scoring the second, Harry Kane hasn’t done much tonight.

It was made by Davies, who meep-meeped thrillingly down the left and slid a fine angled pass infield to Kane. His first touch was immaculate, setting himself up for a shot from the edge of the area with his second. Kane gave Pavlenka the eyes and then dragged his shot towards the near post. It took a slight touch off the sliding Pieper but it was going in anyway. Updated at 16.10 EDT

GOAL! Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern (Yep 74) Harry Kane gets his first goal for Bayern! Harry Kane celebrates scoring the 0-2 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Munich. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 16.12 EDT

73 min Bayern have a bit more control defensively, certainly compared to the first 15-20 minutes of the second half.

71 min Kane makes a smart run across the area, onto Coman’s pass, but Friedl tracks him well and Kane scuffs his shot well wide. He should have tried to return that to Coman, who had a much clearer shot.

70 min Sane and Musiala combine to find Coman, who thrashes over from 15 yards. Those three know each other so well that it’s probably no surprise Kane hasn’t seen much of the ball tonight.

68 min: Double substitution for Bremen Christian Gross and Romano Schmid replace Senne Lynen and an unhappy Leo Bittencourt. Updated at 16.01 EDT

68 min: Bayern substitution Matthijs de Ligt replaces Kim Min-jae at centre-back.

67 min Coman tees up Kimmich, who curls wide from 22 yards.

65 min This is no longer a comfortable night for Bayern. The second half has been far too open for their liking.

63 min: Just wide from Stage! This is end-to-end stuff. Kim’s clearance only goes as far as Stage, 25 yards out, and he smashes a first-time drive that goes a few yards wide. It looked closer live than on the replay, though it was still another dangerous attack fae Bremen.

61 min: Good save by Pavlenka! Kimmich slides a straight pass into Kane, 40 yards from goal. He loses a defender far too easily, moves to the edge of the area and arrows a low drive that is pushed round the post by the diving Pavlenka.

61 min Harry Kane hasn’t seen much of the ball in the second half. I can’t remember a touch, though I’m sure he must have had one or two.

60 min Coman’s backheel releases Davies on the left. He slides the ball back to the edge of the area, where Goretzka hits a first-time shot that is well blocked.

59 min: Werder substitution Scotland’s Oliver Burke is on for Mitchell Weiser.

58 min: Coman hits the post! Davies fired a pass into Coman, back to goal just inside the area. He turned smartly and curled a right-footed shot that beat the diving Pavlenka and thumped off the right-hand post. Kingsley Coman (left) on the run with the ball alongside Alphonso Davies. Photograph: Focke Strangmann/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.54 EDT

56 min And now Lynen is booked for pulling back Musiala.

55 min Kim is booked for a cynical foul on Fullkrug, who is starting to cause Bayern a few problems.

52 min Kim makes an excellent last-man challenge on Ducksch, though any goal wouldn’t have counted as Ducksch was well offside.

51 min At the other end, Mazraoui’s cross is miscontrolled by Goretzka, eight yards out. That was another good chance, even if it did come to him almost on the half-volley.

49 min Bremen have started the second half with much greater intensity. They win the ball high up the field, which leads to another decent chance. Ducksch forces a pass from the left into Fullkrug, who chests it down in the area but then lashes the bouncing ball over the bar. Updated at 15.42 EDT

48 min “I’m no tactical genius,” says Peter Oh, “but if Werder want to get something out of this match they should not sub out their front man. He’d be a sitting Ducksch.”

47 min: Chance for Bittencourt! Sane’s shot is spilled by Pavlenka, who is able to grab it at the second attempt. Bremen go straight down the right, with Fullkrug on the ball. He slides a clever pass into the area for Bittencourt, who pokes wide of the near post on the stretch.

46 min A fast start from Bremen. A cross from the left is headed away to the edge of the area, where Weiser lashes the bouncing ball over the bar. He thought it got a deflection; the referee disagreed.

46 min Peep peep! Bremen begin the second half.

If you want to follow tonight’s other games, including Nottingham Forest 1-0 Sheff Utd in the Premier League, our Live Scores! page is your friend.

Half-time reading

Half time: Werder Bremen 0-1 Bayern Munich Kimmich’s corner is headed away, and that’s the end of a predictably one-sided first half. Harry Kane made a goal for Leroy Sane inside four minutes, and the only surprise was that Bayern didn’t add to their lead. Kane was fairly quiet after that, though he had some decent moments both in defence and attack.

45+2 min Kane wins a corner at the other end, which Kimmich will take…

45+2 min Ducksch’s dangerous free-kick from the right is headed away by Kane, in front of his keeper Ulreich.

45+1 min Three minutes of added time.

45 min Kimmich’s deep, outswinging corner is met by Kim, whose powerful header is too close to Pavlenka. Kim Min-jae is making his league debut for Bayern Munich alongside Harry Kane. Photograph: Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images Updated at 15.21 EDT

44 min Musiala zig-zags past three players on the edge of the area and hits a shot that deflects behind for a corner.

43 min Goretzka plays a nice one-two with Musiala on the edge of the area, only to leave the ball behind him. That was almost a very good chance.

42 min Kimmich wallops a wretched free-kick into orbit.

40 min Kane shuffles smartly away from Friedl, 25 yards from goal, and is fouled. Another free-kick in a decent position for Bayern.

40 min Ducksch forces a decent save from Ulreich, though the flag had long since gone up for offside.

39 min Kane, 15 yards out, has a left-foot shot blocked by Veljkovic after some snappy passing from Bayern.

37 min Bremen are hanging on, which is never a great look when you’re already a goal down. Bayern are too good. Who knew.

36 min Kane hasn’t had too many touches, though he did make the goal so we’re not quite into send-him-home territory.

34 min Goretzka swishes a deflected long-range strike that is saved well, if awkwardly, by the diving Pavlenka. Kane is beaten to the rebound by a defender.

33 min After a long passing move from Bayern, Coman cuts inside and then overhits a cross for a goalkick.

31 min Bayern are just too good at the moment. Bremen can’t get their strike partnership of Fullkrug and Ducksch in the game.

28 min There’s a break in play why Bittencourt receives treatment. He’s fine.

25 min Sane’s dipping corner from the right is met by Kane, whose mishit volley from eight yards hits a defender and bobbles through to Pavlenka. That was a decent chance, though I suspect he saw it late.

23 min Ducksch’s tame free-kick is easily saved by Ulreich.