It’s been 9 years since the release of Hrithik Roshan – Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang and 4 years since War starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff was released in theatres. Over the last decade, the actor and director Siddharth Malhotra have developed a strong friendship. As they head towards their third collaboration Fighter, the actor marked the occasion by celebrating their ten-year collaboration.

Hrithik Roshan shared a photo from Fighter set in Italy with Siddharth Anand and wrote, “Here’s to 10 years of our creative collaborations, yaara! Today marks 9 years since Bang Bang released, 4 since War released and our Fighter is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we’re set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life!”

For Fighter, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika are currently on a 15-day schedule in Italy to shoot two songs. One is a foot-tapping dance number, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, and choreographed by Bosco and Caeser. The second song is a quintessential romantic ballad that will showcase the chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika Padukone.

About Fighter

Fighter is reportedly being planned as a trilogy and is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Entertainment, in association with Viacom 18. The film is scheduled to release on Republic Day 2024.

