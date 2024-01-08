A COUPLE have found themselves slammed for the ”controversial” ways they’ve transformed their new home, including grey ”concrete” flooring in the bathroom.

The makeover, proud homeowners Angelina and Skyler revealed on TikTok, has left ”people pretty upset”, with many even demanding the duo are sent ”straight to jail”.

4 The couple claimed they’ve faced criticism for renovating their home in ‘controversial’ ways Credit: tiktok/@renovatingourhome

4 Many had an issue with the ‘concrete’ flooring which they reckoned would be ‘cold’ during winter Credit: tiktok/@renovatingourhome

4 The DIY lovers decided to replace the ‘dying grass’ with clover – yet another move that’s been mocked, they claimed Credit: Tiktok/renovatingourhome

4 After realising the two bedrooms were ‘very small’ in their eyes, they tore the walls down and made a larger primary bedroom Credit: tiktok/@renovatingourhome

After being slammed for their choices, the couple decided to hit back and explained why they had made the ”controversial” choices, starting off with the glow-up in the bathroom.

According to the duo, from Los Angeles, the USA, they were not ”huge” fans of the black hexagon tiles – in their eyes, not only did the pattern look ”too busy” but it was also a nightmare to clean.

Instead of forking out a fortune to redo it, Angelina and her partner opted to take matters in their own hands and covered the tile flooring with a special ”concrete overlay”.

The bathroom renovation didn’t stop there, as they also painted the walls pitch black – yet another move the DIY enthusiasts insisted they had been trolled for.

In her video, Angelina also explained that the house was originally three bedrooms when they purchased it.

However, after realising that two of them were ”really small”, the craft lovers agreed to tear down the walls to make a ”larger primary bedroom”.

”It is controversial because it could harm resell value – but we wanted a usable, comfortable room for us,” Angelina noted.

The garden too was in a desperate need of fixing, as the ”dying” grass made for an unsightly mess.

To tackle this, the duo opted for clover lawn – in their opinion, ”a more sustainable option that doesn’t require as much water or resources”.

”We really love the clover even if some people did not.”

According to Angelina and Skyler, whose TikTok page, @renovatingourhome, has won them over 800k fans, there was also some backlash after they had painted the kitchen sage green.

”People were not happy about it. But we love green kitchens and we picked this specific shade because it does look like more vintage 1950s’ shade and we wanted to honour the original house.

”I know that by posting our home online we’re always going to be inviting a lot of opinions and criticisms – and we’re okay with that.”

Just like she had expected, the now-viral clip did indeed found itself on the ‘wrong’ side of TikTok, where over a thousand of people raced to share their thoughts.

One said: ”Love it all, except the tiles STRAIGHT TO JAIL! for that.”

Someone else chimed in: ”I just know the concrete floor is freezing in the winter…”

”The bathroom floor was a tragedy,” a third agreed.

”Too many people focus on “resale” value and not making the house yours and enjoying living in it,” another wrote.

Luckily, it wasn’t all negative, as the new upgraded house had also found heaps of fans.

”Can’t believe people hated the clover. Who prefers dying grass,” a social media user was totally baffled.

”The question is, do YOU love it? Then that’s all that matters. (for the record, I love all your choices),” a fellow fan reminded the DIY lovers.