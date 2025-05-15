As global trade undergoes dramatic shifts fuelled by rising tensions between major economies, the effects are reverberating through supply chains, sourcing strategies, and economic partnerships. The ongoing tariff disputes, particularly between the United States and China, which have led to duties as high as 145%, are forcing manufacturers and buyers worldwide to rethink their sourcing and trade alliances. Amidst this disruption, a significant opportunity is emerging: West Africa is positioning itself as an investment-ready, industrially ambitious, and increasingly unified strategic partner.

Efforts towards regional integration, spearheaded by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), are gaining momentum. Countries like Ghana are set to increase regional exports by 6 percentage points, while Senegal’s textile industry and Côte d’Ivoire’s leadership in cocoa processing and trade are becoming key pillars in Africa’s industrial rise.

Nigeria is also actively involved in these regional shifts. Recently, Minister of Finance H.E. Wale Edun remarked on the ongoing tariff conflicts, highlighting the opportunities they present for Nigeria to position itself as a competitive trade and investment hub. He emphasized the potential for attracting supply chain diversification and boosting local value addition in key export sectors, aligning with the country’s broader industrial and economic strategies.

This perspective is central to the objectives of the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing and Trade (West Africa IMT) Summit & Exhibition 2025, set to take place from October 21–23, 2025, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. With the theme “Accelerating West Africa’s Sustainable Industrial Revolution for Economic Prosperity,” the event will explore the ways in which African economies can harness the changing global trade landscape to foster sustainable industrial growth and diversification. The summit will bring together government leaders, industry executives, investors, and development institutions to address the challenges posed by global supply chain disruptions, protectionist measures, and shifting economic alliances.

Wemimo Oyelana, Portfolio Director for Africa at dmg events, highlighted the pivotal role of the West Africa IMT Summit: “The ongoing global trade tensions present a critical opportunity for Africa to reset its trade strategy, focusing on intra-continental partnerships and diversifying its international trade mix. The West Africa IMT Summit and Exhibition will provide a platform for key stakeholders to discuss how to build a resilient industrial future for the region, emphasizing investment, regional value chains, and the infrastructure needed to power industries sustainably.”

The West Africa IMT Summit and Exhibition is set to be a cornerstone event in shaping the future of industrialisation in the region. It will provide delegates with the opportunity to engage in policy discussions, investment showcases, and sessions on trade strategy, industrial innovation, infrastructure, digital commerce, and finance, all aimed at accelerating the region’s industrial transformation.