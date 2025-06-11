The Israeli military uprooted an olive grove belonging to a Palestinian villager in the West Bank, Wafa news agency reported on Wednesday.

The act of property destruction took place in Odala, south of Nablus, on Wednesday evening local time, according to local sources. Soldiers took bulldozers to an area close to the Odala bridge, where the heavy machinery was used to uproot olive trees from the villagers’ plot of land.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the Israeli military seized a bulldozer from a Palestinian villager living in Khirbet Yarza, east of Tubas, Wafa reported.

Since 1967, almost a million olive trees have been uprooted and destroyed by Israelis, according to an article in The Yale Review of International Studies, as a means of economic control and land expansion.

Olive trees have been an important part of the Palestinian economy for years and are said to contribute 14 percent to the Palestinian economy at the time the article was written in 2021.