Palestinians in the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus in the West Bank face potential displacement from their homes after Israeli settlers started both an online and physical campaign to demolish homes, according to Wafa news agency.

Israeli settlers have threatened to demolish more than 20 homes in the village, located on the main road linking the cities of Nablus and Ramallah.

For the fifth consecutive day, dozens of Israeli settlers have stormed the main entrance to the village and performed Talmudic rituals, obstructing people coming in and out.

The Israeli military have supported the settlers by sealing off the iron gate at the main entrance to the village according to Wafa.

The in-person campaign started 12 days ago, and Israeli settlers have closed off the main entrance to the village seven times over the past 12 days.

On Sunday evening, the campaign intensified after Israeli settlers shared posts on social media calling for the Israeli military to demolish homes and infrastructure on the main street of the village.

Wafa said the settlers have posted incendiary material against the villagers – particularly against schools located on the main street.

The Israeli settlers also announced they would demonstrate every evening at 7:30pm local time at the main entrance and close the village until demolition is carried out.