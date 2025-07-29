The Israeli military stormed the funeral procession of a Palestinian man on Tuesday, Wafa news agency reported.

Human rights activist and teacher Odeh Al-Hathalin, 31, was fatally shot by an Israeli settler on Monday while he was trying to prevent settlers from bulldozing Palestinian lands in the village of Khirbet Umm Al-Khair, southeast of Yatta, in the Hebron Governorate. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Osama Makhamreh, a human rights activist witnessed Israeli soldiers assaulting mourners, forced them out of the funeral process, and declared the entire area a closed military zone.

During the incident, the soldiers detained two foreign activists who were present to show solidarity with al-Hathalin’s family.

After forcefully dispersing mourners, Israeli soldiers sealed off Khirbet Umm Al-Khair, preventing residents, activists, and members of human rights organizations from entering, or attending the funeral.

Israeli soldiers then protected Israeli settlers as they resumed occupation of Khirbet Umm Al-Khair on Tuesday evening to expand the illegal Carmel settlement.

Since the beginning of the year, Palestinian residents of the villages have endured having their land confiscated, homes demolished, physical assault, and restricted access to their water sources and land.