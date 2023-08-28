West Coast Eagles coach Adam Simpson will remain in his role, following a club board meeting on Monday that “unanimously” agreed to keep him on as senior coach.

Chairman Paul Fitzpatrick said Simpson, who led the Eagles to a 2018 premiership victory, was the right person to improve the team’s form.

“He has already steered us through the first phase of the rebuild,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“We are confident he can take us forward and take us where we aspire to be.”

The move comes after a season in which West Coast suffered five defeats by more than 100 points — most recently a 101-point loss to Fremantle during this month’s Western Derby.

Their last game of 2023 saw them finish 45 points behind the Adelaide Crows at home on the weekend.

Mr Fitzpatrick thanked members and fans for their support of the club, especially in being part of the 47,000-strong crowd at the game at Perth Stadium.

“Our season came to an end on Saturday night and we finished at the foot of the premiership table,” Mr Fitzpatrick continued.

The Eagles suffered a slew of heavy losses in 2023, with Adam Simpson fronting the media after many of them.(AAP Image: Richard Wainwright)

“That does not sit well with anyone at the club and we are all aware that there is much work to be done to return as a force in the competition.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said the team was looking to bring in “some elite youngsters”, as the team holds the first selection going into the draft.

“We are also open to bringing in players through the trade period who fit our needs and list profile,” he said.

“Adam is central to our development plans to assist the club’s rise up the ladder.”

The West Coast chairman also acknowledged contributions of retiring players Shannon Hurn, Luke Shuey and Nic Naitanui over almost two decades.

“If we needed a reminder that this is the start of a new era it came through the post-match celebrations of these stars of our club,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“They are legends in every sense.”