JOSEPH PAINTSIL is being eyed up by West Ham as a potential replacement for unsettled Said Benrahma.

The Genk winger, 25, caught the Hammers’ eye in the Europa League two seasons ago and is back on their radar.

2 West Ham are lining up a move for Genk and Ghana star Joseph Paintsil Credit: Getty

2 The ace is seen as a replacement for Marseille target Said Benrahma Credit: Getty

Paintsil scored against the Hammers in a 2-2 draw in the group stage.

And he is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Paintsil has a £7million release clause.

And he is also being pursued by David Beckham’s old MLS team LA Galaxy.

However, the player would prefer a move to the Premier League.

Wolves are also monitoring him this month.

And Nottingham Forest were too, but the recent financial fair play charge brought against them has cooled their interest.

West Ham’s interest in Paintsil comes as Benrahma faces an uncertain future at West Ham.

CASINO SPECIAL – BEST CASINO WELCOME OFFERS

The club have already rejected a loan offer from French club Marseille.

But it is widely expected the Algerian is out of favour with Hammers boss David Moyes.

He was sent off in Tuesday’s embarrassing FA Cup replay defeat at Bristol City and will be banned for three games.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: All the latest transfer deals from around the world this January