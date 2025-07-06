Spurs have had a £50m bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

West Ham have rejected a £50 million ($69m) bid from Tottenham for midfielder Mohammed Kudus, a source has told ESPN.

Kudus, 24, has an £85m release clause in his contract which can only be activated by other Premier League clubs, although West Ham are open to letting him go at a lower fee.

The Ghana international joined West Ham in 2023 from Ajax and has emerged as a leading target for new Spurs boss Thomas Frank this summer.

It is expected Tottenham will return with an improved offer.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will revive their interest in Kudus, having previously made a concerted effort to sign the player when he left Ajax for West Ham.

Kudus has played 80 games for West Ham, scoring 19 goals and contributing 13 assists.