WEST HAM have extended the contract of defender Vladimir Coufal.

But the player has been left unhappy and is considering his future at the club.

The Hammers have taken their one year option on the popular Czech right-back.

And he is now contracted with the club until 2025.

But SunSport understands that Coufal, 31, along with his representatives, are extremely unhappy.

They feel he deserves a better, longer-term deal to remain at the London Stadium.

A £5million bargain from Slavia Prague, Coufal joined at the same time as pal Tomas Soucek.

And he wants a longer deal after becoming an integral part of the side.

He has made 108 Premier League starts for the Hammers.

And Coufal also helped the club to victory over Fiorentina to win the Uefa Conference League final in Prague last season.

He has already featured 24 times for David Moyes this season.

Yet Coufal is now looking for a better deal to bring him in line with other full-backs in the Premier League.

He is now looking at his options to move elsewhere — either during this coming January transfer window or in the summer.

