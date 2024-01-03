Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi praised his side’s “very smart game” after they kept their first Premier League clean sheet of the season at West Ham.

It was the first time in 24 league matches Brighton have not conceded a goal, ending a club-record run.

Brighton had more possession and better chances in a largely dour game to open 2024 for both sides at London Stadium.

But they were unable to break through a West Ham defence which in contrast has now kept four consecutive clean sheets.

De Zerbi said the focus on Brighton’s failure to shut out opponents was more a media concern than his, but he was nevertheless happy with his defence.

He told BBC Sport: “I’m really pleased with the performance. We made a clean sheet so the journalists are happy because Brighton made a clean sheet.

“We played a great game. We deserved to win. We played a very smart game because the best quality of West Ham is counter-attack and we played with a focus – don’t concede a counter-attack.

“We created eight clear chances to score and I’m really pleased for the performance, the understanding of the play I want and demand.”

The Italian added it was “one of the best [games] in my time” as Brighton boss afterwards.

A point moves Brighton into seventh place, above Manchester United, while West Ham are three points further ahead in sixth.

Keeper Areola earns Hammers a point

In a first half low on quality and chances, West Ham came closest to taking the lead when James Ward-Prowse’s powerful volley was saved by the legs of Jason Steele.

For Brighton, Jack Hinshelwood and Pascal Gross were both denied by point-blank stops from home keeper Alphonse Areola.

Brighton continued to dominate possession after the break, Areola again having to react sharply to Pervis Estupinan’s low shot on 55 minutes before Joao Pedro shot straight at the Frenchman after a mazy run.

Tomas Soucek poked wide from six yards in West Ham’s clearest second-half chance, before Jakub Moder slashed over for Brighton from close range in the closing minutes.

Brighton had 68% possession and 22 shots to West Ham’s six, leaving David Moyes to say his side were somewhat fortunate to clinch a point.

“We rode our luck a wee bit. It’s been a really good Christmas period, three wins and a draw. No complaints,” he told BBC Sport.

Post-Christmas stalemate at London Stadium

James Milner (left) made his 632nd Premier League appearance, putting him joint second alongside Ryan Giggs in the all-time list

While this was the first match of 2024 for both sides, it was also the final Premier League fixture of the hectic festive period – which perhaps played a role in the low tempo and lack of opportunities.

West Ham missed the injured Lucas Paqueta, while there are also signs that Mohammed Kudus will be a big loss when he is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ghana.

Vladimir Coufal, amid reports he is unhappy with his contract situation and seeking a move away from London Stadium in January, was also absent from the matchday squad.

In poor conditions brought about by Storm Henk, neither side were able to raise enough energy to claim three points as both look ahead to a new year which has the potential for much more excitement.

Both sides remain firmly in the hunt for European qualification – and there is the chance they could meet in the latter stages of the Europa League, having won their respective groups to gain automatic passage to the last 16.

Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 23Areola 2Johnson15Mavropanos21Ogbonna33Emerson 19Álvarez28Soucek 8Fornals7Ward-Prowse22Benrahma 20Bowen 23 Areola

2 Johnson Booked at 31mins

15 Mavropanos

21 Ogbonna

33 Emerson

19 Álvarez

28 Soucek

8 Fornals

7 Ward-Prowse

22 Benrahma Substituted for Mubama at 73′ minutes

20 Bowen Substitutes 1 Fabianski

3 Cresswell

17 Cornet

18 Ings

32 Coventry

42 Casey

45 Mubama

53 Laing

61 Orford Brighton Formation 4-3-1-2 23Steele 41Hinshelwood4Webster29van Hecke30Estupiñán 13Groß11Gilmour40Buonanotte 6Milner 18Welbeck9João Pedro 23 Steele

41 Hinshelwood

4 Webster Substituted for Moder at 74′ minutes

29 van Hecke

30 Estupiñán

13 Groß

11 Gilmour

40 Buonanotte Substituted for Lallana at 74′ minutes

6 Milner

18 Welbeck Substituted for Ferguson at 67′ minutes

9 João Pedro Substitutes 1 Verbruggen

8 Dahoud

14 Lallana

15 Moder

20 Baleba

28 Ferguson

43 Samuels

47 Baker-Boaitey

52 Kavanagh Referee: Samuel Barrott Attendance: 62,462 Live Text Match ends, West Ham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Attempt saved. Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross. Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Hinshelwood. Foul by Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion). Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt saved. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß. Attempt missed. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner with a cross. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match because of an injury Ben Johnson (West Ham United). Attempt missed. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross. Attempt blocked. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lallana. Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Divin Mubama (West Ham United). Attempt saved. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Moder. Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Milner with a cross. Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Lallana replaces Facundo Buonanotte. Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jakub Moder replaces Adam Webster because of an injury. Delay over. They are ready to continue.