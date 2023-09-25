West Kilbride AFC have organised a match to take place this weekend to celebrate the decades of contributions to the club given by Andrew Wentworth, Callum Adam and Gerry Cavani.

The game will see a select group of West Kilbride ‘legends’ take on the current side who compete in the Ayrshire Amateur First Division.

This will take place at 1pm on Sunday, October 1, at the club’s home park, The Alistair Dick Memorial Park – also known as ‘The Glen’.

Their will also be food and refreshments on sale at the match as the club pay homage to the retiring trio.

All three retired from playing – most of the time, anyway – at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Though their careers ended on a low note, with the club finishing the campaign being relegated from the Ayrshire AFA Premier League, they each have fond memories to look back on.

All three were part of league and cup winning sides with the village club, and have more than earned their final farewell.

The club are welcoming all supporters down for the occasion – and to watch a lot of well known ‘old faces’ pull their boots on again.