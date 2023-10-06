They requested to lease Kirkton Glen pitch from North Ayrshire Council. Nethermiln is the home venue of amateur side West Kilbride AFC.

The community sports club has the long-term ambition of fully redeveloping the sports facilities within Kirkton Glen, on a phased basis.

The lease of the village tennis courts was agreed in 2014. In 2018, further leases of the playing fields and the pavilion were granted at a nominal rent.

Then in February, WKCSC requested a further lease of the football pitch as they are seeking to progress funding bids for a synthetic surface on the existing area.

Earlier this year, North Ayrshire Council’s Cabinet approved a community investment fund application for WKCSC and Friends of Kirktonhall Glen to employ a specialist consultant to help pursue the additional funding required for the project.

The ground lease will grant the tenant a right to use the ground for the purpose of sporting activities and any further development of the land would need consent from the council as landlord.

Cabinet approved the lease disposal of the football pitch at Kirkton Glen and Nethermiln playing fields to WKCSC for 25 years with an option to extend for a further 25 years at a nominal rent of £1 a year.