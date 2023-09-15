Before that, golfers are set to pull on the country’s colours in an event a little closer to home – and it will cost a lot less to attend.

On Tuesday, September 19, the Women’s and Men’s Senior Home Internationals are set to begin at the West Kilbride Golf Club.

The R&A hosted event has taken on a new format for this year – with both male and female teams combining this time around.

Teams from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales – made up of 14 players (seven women and seven men) – will gather at West Kilbride to compete across three days.

Over 18 holes, each match consists of six foursomes games and 14 singles games.

Team positions will be determined by the highest number of match points. Historical trophies will also be presented to the leading country in the women’s and men’s matches.

And there is plenty of reason to attend, other than top quality golf being played so close to home.

The event is also free to spectate, and with Scotland reigning champions of the home internationals, the support could be the difference maker as they look to go back to back.

There will also been Ayrshire representation amongst the teams, with Paul Moultrie and Robert Jenkins set to tee it up for the host nation.

Scotland will be facing off against Wales in the opening match on Tuesday, with an early start time of 7.30am.

They will do battle with England the following day at the same time, before playing Ireland in their final match 24 hours later.

More information about the event, which concludes on Thursday September 21, can be found online here.