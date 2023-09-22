The big event was held on Friday, September 15 when 36 players competed in a Stableford format.

Gavin receives his trophy (Image: Contributed)

The overall winner was Gavin Steven, with a tremendous score of 47 points.

The event raised £295 which has been donated to the Night Before Christmas campaign, which provides Christmas boxes and bags for children and vulnerable adults across Ayrshire.

Jodie McFarlane, a trustee of the charity, was highly delighted with the amount donated.

Well done to the club and all the competitors for their efforts.