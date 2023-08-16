Greenock Morton today, Wednesday, August 16, confirmed the signing of Iain Wilson, who joins the club on loan from Queen of the South.

The talented midfielder will spend the remainder of the season with Dougie Imrie’s side and is unlikely to return to Dumfries after his spell in Inverclyde, with only one year left on his deal.

It is the second time the 24-year-old has joined the Inverclyde outfit – having had a short loan spell there in the 2021/22 season.

Imrie had hoped to retain him at the end of that campaign, but the former Kilmarnock youngster, who made a number of first team appearances under then Killie boss Steve Clarke, instead opted to sign for Queens.

During his first loan spell in Greenock he made 13 appearances, scoring once.

It is a move that will excite Morton fans, as Wilson brings a wealth of experience to the side despite his young age.

The former Ardrossan Academy pupil has already made 150 senior club appearances across spells with Kilmarnock, Dunfermline, Morton and Queens, and has been capped by Scotland right up to under-21 level.

Wilson is also a player that current Queen of the South boss Marvin Bartley was keen to keep a hold of – though unfortunatley the midfielder was looking to play at a higher level than the League One outfit.

Speaking to the Queen of the South website, Bartley said: “Iain had made it clear to me in the summer that he wanted to leave the club if he could secure a move to a Championship side.

Although that ended fruitless for him at the time, Morton expressed an interest just over 10 days ago and Iain made it clear it was something he wanted to do.

“I made my feelings clear that I didn’t want to lose him, but I also won’t hold anyone at the club who sees their future elsewhere.

“I need 100 per cent commitment from players day in day out, and if I’m not getting that for whatever reason it’s best we find an amicable conclusion.”

He then went on to wish the player, who has had injury troubles in recent years, all the best in Greenock

Bartley continued: “It’s been no secret that Iain has struggled with injury and fitness since I arrived at the club in January.

“Unfortunately, he picked up a badly bruised ankle against East Kilbride after only five days of pre-season training and for one reason or another we haven’t managed to get him back into full training yet.

“We have tried to get him up to the level that I expect from the players but unfortunately it hasn’t worked out.

Hopefully, the move will give him a change of fortune and he can kick on again. I wish him all the best at Morton.”