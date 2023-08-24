Andy Donaldson, who hails from the village and now lives in Australia, crossed the finish line in a year-long charity challenge that saw him swim the world’s seven hardest channels.

The 32-year-old started his Oceans Seven challenge in August last year, and completed the final crossing in Japan at the end of July – raising $50,000 for mental health charities along the way.

The swimmer has now received his three plaques from Guiness World Records for his record-breaking achievements.

Andy now holds the world records for the fastest time to complete the challenge in 355 days and the fastest cumulative swim time of 63 hours and 2 minutes.

He also now holds the record for the fastest crossing of New Zealand’s 22km Cook Strait with a time of 4 hours and 33 minutes.

Andy said: “As a youngster growing up in the west of Scotland, I would never have imagined receiving any of these in my lifetime.

“To everyone that has supported me over the years and have helped make this dream a reality, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Your support, belief and teachings have shaped me into the person I am today. I owe these records to you.”