A big crowd turned to enjoy the high standard of tennis on show with all the finals taking place on the one day.

Lewis McAulay, of Fairlie, won the gents’ singles championship following a dramatic encounter with Douglas Johnstone.

Lewis, who lost out in the final last year, put in a determined showing to win an epic encounter which lasted two hours and ten minutes.

Gents singles winner Lewis and son Travis, and Dougie Johnstone (Image: Newsquest)

Douglas looked like causing an upset when he took the first set 6-4, but Lewis bounced back in the second set, to win by the same scoreline in reverse.

The third set was tight in the extreme with Lewis’s fast paced serve, and some high quality defensive play from Douglas, leading to many long deuce games.

However, Lewis got the crucial break of service at 5-5 before serving it out to win the encounter 7-5 with a smash at the net. Watch the video clip below.

The upcoming doubles match was no less of a thriller, with the opening set going right to the wire.

Douglas Johnstone and Alan Taylor fought back from an early break down to lead 6-5 but were dramatically broken by Tom Hunt and Bill McNicoll to force the tie-break.

Gents doubles – Bill McNicoll, Alan Taylor, Tom Hunt and Douglas Johnstone (Image: Newsquest)

The topsy-turvy set finished with Bill and Tom winning the tie-break 10-8, but Douglas and Alan battled their way to win a long second set 7-5 to serve up a decider.

Bill and Tom put in a solid third set to lift the trophy, as another long and gripping match came to a finish.

Sophie Emerson, on right, and Amy Rodger (Image: Newsquest)

The ladies’ singles winner was Sophie Emerson who overcame Amy Rodger in straight sets, and the men’s singles consolation winner was Michael Murphy who won 6-2, 6-4 against Mark Mackay.

Michael Murphy, on right, and Mark Mackay (Image: Newsquest)

Sophie Emerson and Jennifer Henry triumphed in the ladies’ doubles against Hazel Koerner and Jen McNicoll, and Sophie Emerson and Bill McNicoll won the mixed doubles against Douglas Johnstone and Lisa Halliday.

Ladies Doubles – Hazel Koerner, Jen McNicoll, Sophie Emerson and Jennifer Henry (Image: Newsquest)

Mixed Doubles – Douglas Johnstone, Lisa Halliday, Sophie Emerson and Bill McNicoll (Image: Newsquest)

Rory Couper and Pamela Couper won the mixed consolation trophy against Bernadette Miller and Craig Friels.

Kenneth Hodge and James Gray won the men’s doubles consolation against Robert McIntyre and John Wilson, and Pamela Couper and Bernadette Miller won the mixed doubles consolation cup against McClure/Smith.

Rory Couper and Pamela Couper won the Mixed Consolation trophy against Bernadette Miller and Craig Friels. (Image: Newsquest)

Pamela Couper and Bernadette Miller won the Mixed Doubles consolation cup (Image: Newsquest)

Kenneth Hodge and James Gray won the Mens Doubles Consolation (Image: Newsquest)

Following the tennis matches, which were very well attended, a barbecue and social took place on Saturday evening, which was enjoyed by all.

Thanks go to all the committee for organising a fantastic day of tennis and fun all round which was highly appreciated by all who took part.