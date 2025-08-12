The owners of a palatial home in West Vancouver, recently assessed at more than $6.7 million, have been ordered to demolish a building resembling a small residence and constructed without permits, at the back of their property.

“I can’t recall ever seeing a case like this,” West Vancouver District mayor Mark Sager told Global News in an interview Monday. “You can’t construct a home without building permits.”

The owners of the unpermitted backyard structure near a steep slope adjacent to Brothers Creek did not appear at a July 21 meeting or send any representatives before council’s unanimous vote.

“Huh, I’m really quite surprised, this is a significant issue,” remarked Sager as council began to discuss the matter without them.

“No building permits issued, none whatsoever,” director of planning Jim Bailey told council on July 21. “It is in a creek area. It is also part of a wildfire development permit area. No permits are issued for that.”

According to a council report, district staff learned about the unauthorized building on May 15, 2024, after a complaint about “a large new structure on the Property.”

The building inspector visited the property at 1145 Chartwell Crescent the next day and posted a Stop Work Order.

“They again, built it with zero permits, zero inspections and it’s an unacceptable safety risk,” Bailey told council.

“How can this happen?” asked District Coun. Nora Gambioli on July 21. “How can this happen in this day and age? An entire house gets built and nobody knows that there have been no permits issued?”

“Nobody saw it. Finally, somebody complained, as soon as we hear the complaint, we investigate,” responded Bailey.

Property records list the primary owners as Naib Gerami and Ayesheh Mansouri, with Omid Gerami and Kamran Gerami named as additional owners.

According to the council report, the owners were notified by letter on July 25, 2024, that they must apply for a demolition permit and demolish the new building.

On Aug. 13, 2024, an environmental consulting firm retained by the owners completed a remediation plan that contemplated the removal of the unpermitted structure and restoration with suitable riparian vegetation.

To date, the owners have been issued fines of $14,800, of which $500 has been paid.

The four owners, who are engaged in litigation with Shahin Construction Ltd., could not be reached for comment Monday.

In an amended civil claim filed on April 3 in B.C. Supreme Court, the builder alleges he’s owed over $148,000 for unpaid work plus interest from the defendants: Naib Gerami, Ayesheh Mansouri, Omit Gerami, Kamran Gerami and Kirkstone Heating Ltd.

According to the court documents, Naib Gerami is a businessman and head of Kirkstone Heating Ltd., Ayesheh Mansouri is a receptionist, Omid Gerami is a cardiologist and Kamran Gerami is a manager.

Matt Minapour claims he was hired to construct a gazebo on the defendants’ property at 1145 Chartwell Crescent in April 2023, and the written contract included the provision that the owners shall provide the building permit.

In December 2023, Minapour said he stopped work and walked away from the job, which was 30 per cent complete, because, despite repeated warnings, the owners failed to obtain the required permits, and the initial project appeared to expand in square footage and height.

When reached on Monday, Minapour told Global News he believes the defendants were attempting to build a secondary home on their property.

“I think that’s the problem, yes,” Minapour said. “Exactly, it’s a second house. I know that, that’s why when I realized it’s going to be a second home, that’s why I didn’t touch it.”

Minapour claims the owners ended up finishing the building on their own.

In a counterclaim filed by the Geramis, Mansouri, and Kirkstone Heating Ltd. on March 5, the defendants allege the “the Plaintiff, falsely or negligently represented to the Defendants that he would obtain a permit for the performance of the Work and that the gazebo subject to the Work could be designed in accordance with all bylaws and codes.”

Sager said the owners have had no contact with the district of West Vancouver since the July council decision, which ordered them to demolish the unpermitted building within 60 days.

“It’s such a waste,” said Sager.

“Nobody serves in public office wanting to force somebody to tear their home down, but (there are) safety issues here that have to be addressed.”