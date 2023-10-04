Western Bulldogs key forward Aaron Naughton is set to finish his career as a one-club player in the AFL after committing to an eight-year contract extension.

Key points: Naughton already had a year remaining on his current deal

Naughton already had a year remaining on his current deal He described his re-signing as a “special moment”

He described his re-signing as a “special moment” Naughton made his senior debut in 2018

Naughton has a year remaining on his current deal with the Bulldogs, meaning the extension will take him through until the end of the 2032 season.

“It’s a special moment for me to sign, particularly for my family,” said Naughton, who turns 24 next month.

“To sign a long contract and to be here to stay, especially for my teammates as well, I want them to know I am in it with them together.

“To play alongside these guys for the years to come is really exciting.

“When you get drafted by this club and they make you feel so welcome, not only myself, but the whole family back in WA, it’s fantastic.

“You build strong connections with all your teammates and I have some of my best mates here.”

Bulldogs general manager of list and recruiting Sam Power said Naughton’s deal was an “exciting day for the club”.

“Aaron’s re-signing is another strong showing of confidence in the club’s long-term ambitions and culture,” Power said.

“Aaron continues to be a vital leader amongst the group, setting the benchmark on and off the field as the club looks to climb back up the ladder.

“We see Aaron as a huge part of the Bulldogs’ future, being only 23 years of age, and we’re delighted our supporters can watch him run out for years to come.”

Naughton joined the Bulldogs via the 2017 national draft and made his senior debut the following year.

The Western Australian has kicked 191 goals in 123 appearances for the Bulldogs.