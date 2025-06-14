WestJet is alerting its employees and the public about a “cybersecurity incident” involving the Calgary-based airline’s internal systems and app.

In a news release on Friday, the airline said several people trying to access its services have faced “restricted access” as a result of the incident.

“We have activated specialized internal teams in co-operation with law enforcement and Transport Canada to investigate the matter and limit impacts.”

The release said the airline is “expediting efforts” to keep its operations safe and “safeguard sensitive data and personal information,” and apologizes for any disruption to access to its services.

It added it’s “too early to speculate on any details,” but WestJet will share more information when available, and advises people using its services and employees to be cautious about sharing personal data.

CBC News reached out on Saturday morning to WestJet to get clarification on information in its release and for more details, including how many people may have been impacted and whether anyone’s personal information has been accessed.

This story will be updated with any response.