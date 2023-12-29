Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and The Alchemist have continued to pile on the holiday season gifts.

On Christmas Day, Alc announced that the original version of the trio’s scrapped project Hall & Nash 2 would be available as a physical release. Now, on Friday (December 29), the project has been added to streaming services.

The album was originally intended as a follow-up to Gunn and Conway’s 2016 project Hall & Nash. Over the years, several songs originally intended for the sequel have ended up on other projects.

“Ray Mysterio” was on The Alchemist’s 2018 Bread EP, “Fork In the Pot” and “94 Ghost Shit” were released as a double-sided single that same year, while “Judas” popped up on Alc’s 2018 Lunch Meat EP.

The instrumental for “Fuck & Get High” also appeared on a 2019 installment of the producer’s Rapper’s Best Friend series.

The Alchemist, who was recently crowned HipHopDX‘s Producer of the Year, explained the album’s winding road to release on social media.

“When i first linked with @westsidegunn & @whoisconway the original plan was to do a Hall & Nash 2 tape,” he wrote. “From the first day in the lab, i knew i needed these guys on my beats more than they needed my beats. The shit was coming out crazy. They linked with [ScHoolboy Q] one day at my spot and made one. We knew we had something good.”

He continued: “While we were finishing the project, they signed their deal with Shady. We ended up changing the plan to drop H&N2 , & over time used some of the songs for different things , but a handful of songs never came out, & the original version of the album was never released [until now].”

Physical copies of the project are available at The Alchemist’s website. The producer said that an “official” Hall & Nash 2 was also in the works, with the trio of Alc, Gunn, and Conway, as well as longtime Griselda producer Daringer.

“u have been warned,” he added in his Instagram post.

Stream Hall & Nash 2 below.