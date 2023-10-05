Westside Gunn has declared that his upcoming project is an easy winner for the best album of 2023, asserting that no other record this year comes even close to his.

In an interview with TMZ shared on Thursday (October 5), the Griselda MC said: “It’s the album of the year, first of all, let me say that, y’know what I’m sayin? Imma be honest with you, it’s nothing out there. I done heard everybody, y’know what I’m sayin?

“We already in October, we 10 months in, I heard everybody — it’s not even close … ’cause I got 21 tracks on here. Just the first 10 is better than everybody album of the year.”

Watch WSG tell it like it is below:

Last month, Westside Gunn officially announced his fifth studio album, And Then You Pray For Me. In late September, the 41-year-old revealed the project’s cover art, which was designed by Virgil Abloh, and its release date of October 13 in an Instagram post.

“AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME FRIDAY THE 13th ARTWORK BY VIRGIL ABLOH @virgilabloh EXECUTIVE PROD BY : WESTSIDE GUNN @griseldarecords,” he wrote.

Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Tay Keith and more hyped the record in Gunn’s comment section.

And Then You Pray For Me is slated to be a star-studded affair with contributions from the likes of RZA, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Conway The Machine, JID, DJ Drama, Giggs, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz and more.

Back in July, the Buffalo native teased the upcoming collaboration with Giggs as he was posted up in the studio with the Landlord.

“When I’m London I’m with the Men$ that Run the End$!!!! Super Shoutout to the family GIGGS,” Westside Gunn wrote to Instagram.

Furthermore, he even wrote out a song title and its placement on a supposed tracklisting, writing: “8. Disgusting ft GIGGS prod by @shanarason.”