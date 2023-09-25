After 146 days, the writers strike is coming to an end as the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have come to a tentative deal.

The news came via a WGA email to strike captains that a new contract has been settled and is tentatively in place. It will now need to be ratified by WGA members to take effect and will be a three-year agreement. Details on the deal are scarce, although issues with A.I. and residuals were at the forefront of negotiations. WGA says, “we can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

The WGA says the agreement with the AMPTP is subject to drafting final contact language.

The WGA says the agreement with the AMPTP is subject to drafting final contact language.

The agreement will then be presented to members to be voted on.

Talks between the WGA and AMPTP heated up this week with the studios offering a “best and final” offer on Saturday night. The WGA came with several asks today and the two sides ultimately came to a deal. We’ll have more as it comes out, but it’s encouraging to see the studios make a deal with the writers that will pay and treat them better. The actors strike, however, is still in full effect, so don’t expect productions to pick up again until that is also settled.