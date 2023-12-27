A trial rebrand by newsagent chain WH Smith has prompted a backlash, with customers comparing the new signage with the NHS logo.

Ten shops in England, including branches in Preston and York, now have a sign that reads “WHS” instead of the retailer’s full name.

It is unclear whether the trial will be extended to the other 1,100 stores across the UK in travel and high street locations. However, it has prompted a strong reaction from customers online, many of whom are unhappy with the revamped look.

Some users of X, formerly known as Twitter, said it looks similar to the NHS design.

One person on the social media platform wrote: “What is so annoying is that it takes just as long to say WHS out loud as WH Smith and so everyone usually calls it Smith’s for short. Which is the bit they’ve taken out of the branding. Terrible decision.”

The new signage comes after WH Smith announced in April that it would open a further 120 shops after doubling profits in a year. This is largely due to a bounce-back in air and rail travel, expansion abroad, and sales of electronics and premium food ranges.

Business is booming at its travel stores, which are located in transport hubs such as train stations and airports. There is now a WH Smith in more than 30 countries and more than 120 airports globally.

Nick Bubb, a retailing analyst and consultant, said: “There is some logic in having a different logo for the high street stores compared to the travel stores but the S in the WHS logo should be in a different type-face so it does not look like the NHS, so the rebrand has been poorly executed.”

Founder Henry Walton Smith, opened WH Smith in 1792 with his wife Anna in London. The retailer has changed its logos a handful of times over the years. Up until the 70s it had an egg-shaped red and gold sign. It then changed to a cube shape, with brown and orange signage.

WH Smith said it was a small trial in only 10 stores with no guarantee it would roll out to the wider estate.

It said that as well as the store logo there is also signage to raise awareness of the products it offers.