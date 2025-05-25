In the remote Chilean village of Chañaral de Aceituno, where the sea sparkles and artisanal fishing boats bob quietly, a deadly crisis is unfolding just offshore.

According to The Guardian‘s Charis McGowan, Chile now records the world’s highest number of whale deaths caused by ship collisions—an average of five fatal strikes each year. Researchers believe that’s just 10% of the true toll.

The culprits are massive cargo ships, some slicing through whale habitat at speeds over 24 knots. Marine biologist Susannah Buchan, co-author of a recent Marine Policy study, is tagging fin whales—the second-largest species on Earth—to gather data on their behavior and risk of collision.

The more time whales spend near the surface (within 20 meters), the higher the risk. Alarmingly, most tagged fin whales remain eerily silent, raising doubts about the effectiveness of acoustic detection buoys often touted by mining firms.

Chile is home to 40% of the world’s whale species, including endangered blue, sei, and fin whales. Yet industrial expansion continues unabated. Mining companies build their own ports in fragile habitats, bypassing centralised regulation.

Only 10 of Chile’s 56 ports are state-owned. Projects like the controversial $2.5 billion Dominga mine—repeatedly rejected over environmental concerns—highlight the growing tension between economic interests and marine Conservation.

Ortiz, a former fisher turned whale-watching captain, fears this once-pristine area could become the next collision hotspot. “What we have, we have to look after,” he warns.

As oceans fill with noise and steel, now is the time to demand change. Support stricter vessel speed limits, oppose industrial expansion in marine sanctuaries, and choose cruelty-free products that don’t rely on ocean exploitation. The whales have no voice. But we do.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 15 May 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Marcos Amend/Shutterstock.



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

Help to protect wildlife by donating as little as $5. Our conservation partners spend at least 80 percent of the money raised on actual fieldwork rather than administration and fundraising.