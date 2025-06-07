Two killer whales and 12 dolphins are still trapped inside the closed Marineland Antibes park in France, four months after it shut its doors. According to People, the animals remain in decaying tanks filled with algae as legal and logistical wrangling stalls their relocation.

The orcas—Wikie and her son Keijo—were born in captivity and are the last of their kind in France. A recently released drone video by the activist group TideBreakers has reignited global concern over their fate. The footage reveals worsening conditions in the abandoned park, where animals continue to languish without a permanent solution.

The French government banned the use of dolphins and whales in live performances earlier this year, prompting the park’s closure. But no sanctuary has yet been approved for the animals, and relocation plans have been repeatedly blocked. Proposals to send the orcas to Japan and Spain were denied. Meanwhile, a Canadian sanctuary, proposed by the Whale Sanctuary Project, is still in development. The French government has reportedly expressed concerns that the journey to Canada might be too strenuous for the whales.

Activists warn that without intervention, the whales could become seriously ill or even face euthanasia. TideBreakers, who also highlighted the tragic death of another orca, Inouk, from ingesting debris, are calling the situation a “global emergency.” They’ve urged the creation of a temporary holding site until a sanctuary can be established.

After a lifetime of performing, these animals deserve more than a slow decline in abandoned concrete pools. It’s time to demand real change. Boycott marine parks that keep animals in captivity, Support sanctuaries, and speak up for those who can’t. Every voice matters. Every life matters. Let’s not let theirs fade in silence.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 27 May 2025.Lead Image:



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

