Few groups survive a decade in the relentless world of K-pop . But on a charged June night in Goyang, industry juggernauts BTS celebrated 12 years since they first burst onto the scene.

Last month’s 2025 BTS Festa saw more than 60,000 fans pack the Kintex centre in the Seoul suburb to commemorate the group’s anniversary and see all seven members of BTS back together again for the first time since they had fulfilled their mandatory military service.

That same weekend, BTS member J-Hope held the final dates of his world tour in a nearby stadium complex.

In a live stream, the group set the internet alight by announcing that a comeback album and long-awaited world tour were in the works for spring, delighting their global fandom, or “Army”.

“Hey guys, we are back,” band member Jimin told viewers. “We’re also planning a world tour alongside the album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world.”

The headquarters of Hybe, the agency behind K-pop megastars BTS, is seen in Seoul. Photo: AFP

Just a few days earlier, thousands had gathered outside the headquarters of Hybe, the agency that manages the group, in Seoul’s Yongsan district, braving the summer heat for a fleeting glimpse of their idols.